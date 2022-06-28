Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.1.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added new room templates to the map generator
Improvements
- Replay shots now save the selected storey
- Selecting a resting character now selects the highest floor that has spawns
- Shooting enemies are now considered as discovered (visible by player during the execution phase)
- Changed the planning version of the sniping spot cars
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the duration of the campaign missions
- Fixed the help video displayed during loading when retrying a tutorial mission
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
