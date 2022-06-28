Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.1.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added new room templates to the map generator

Improvements

Replay shots now save the selected storey

Selecting a resting character now selects the highest floor that has spawns

Shooting enemies are now considered as discovered (visible by player during the execution phase)

Changed the planning version of the sniping spot cars

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the duration of the campaign missions

Fixed the help video displayed during loading when retrying a tutorial mission

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.