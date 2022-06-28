The Crackpet Show - 0.15.7 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Thank you so much for reporting another set of issues on Discord and Steam forum to help us make the game better for everyone. We've seen multiple reports of a soft lock happening after killing Monkey Cleaner as well as Taunt Totem not working properly. Both of those were fixed - here is the complete list:

v0.15.7 Changelog

Changes:

Fix for Monkey Cleaner boss game lock

Fix for Taunt Totem not spawning

Fixed wrong summary screen being displayed when player and boss died at the same time

Don't forget to grab the hottest summer deal with 15% discount from the regular price:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

And if you still haven't seen all the skins and how fashion entered into The Crackpet Show, go check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1390700/view/3344500789259704422

And if you would like to win a unique poster by creating a Crackpet-themed cocktail, go here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1390700/view/3344500789275080016

The best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

[ ](discord.gg/Vixa)

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games