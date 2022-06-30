Patch Note ver.1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9020791 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK".

We have made the following adjustments and bug fixes.

◆Adjustments

Controller buttons for select/cancel can now be swapped in the option menu.

The contrast and interval of the white flash effect were adjusted.

Adjusted the position of the save point.

Other minor adjustments

◆Bug fixes

Bugs that caused controllers and keyboards not be recognized.

Bugs that Clementine gets stuck in the cage when she enters it with an enemy.

Bugs that some of the cages with enemies are not lifted up.

The mini-maps in the "Throne", "Dense Forest," and "Glacier" were not correctly displayed.

Some typo in the scenario text.

If you notice any other problems, please report them in the bug report thread.

If you have anything that you need our support team's help, please contact us using the form below.

URL: https://kdq.jp/ovl-game-support

Thank you for your continued support of OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK.