CROWZ Steam Release Notice (June 28)

On June 28,

CROWZ will be released on Steam!

We, CROWZ, have received various constructive feedback from our mercenaries since last year through the three beta tests we had and during the Early Access period, and we have made quite a few improvements in various aspects of the game.

We are happy and grateful to be able to present the Steam release of CROWZ thanks to our fellow mercenaries. We appreciate all the support and interest you have given us despite our shortcomings.

We promise to spare no effort to make the battles in CROWZ even more realistic and fun for our mercenaries in the future, and now we will inform you about the long-awaited Steam release!

■ Steam Release Schedule Information

✅ Schedule: After the June 28th maintenance

✅ Go to download CROWZ from Steam

For new mercenaries joining the battlefield, you can play the game after downloading CROWZ from the Steam Store through the link above.

Mercenaries who played CROWZ during the Early Access period will be able to play as usual by logging in after updating the game.

✅ CROWZ System Requirements

Supported Platform: Steam

Recommended: i7, 16G RAM, RTX3060 or above

Minimum: i5, 8G RAM, GTX970 or above

■ CROWZ Steam Release Event Information

To commemorate the Steam release of CROWZ, we have prepared various events with awesome rewards so that mercenaries can fully enjoy the Steam Release! Please check the event notices for details!

✅ Attendance Check Event

✅ Hot Time Event

✅ Relay Gift Event

■ Q&A about the Steam Release

Q. Will the game data of the account I used during the Early Access period be retained?

A. As the Early Access implies that you can play the game ahead of the release, you will be able to continue playing through your account after the Steam release. However, please note that some data may change due to the change in the experience points balance through the June 28th patch. Please check the patch notes for details.

Q. Will the supported regions (North America, Europe, Asia) be the same as the Early Access period?

A. Thanks to the interest and love of our mercenaries, we have additionally opened Korea and Singapore servers. We will continue to work hard to keep adding more server regions in the future.

Q. Will there be any changes in the game through the Steam Release update?

A. Various contents, such as a new map, additional optimization, and balance-related improvements, have been added and improved. If you're curious about what has changed, please check out the patch notes!

✅ Go to check Patch Notes

Q. What kind of map is the newly added Gray Stone map?

A. It is a 'conquest’ mode map with capturing bases like the Selain Valley, but what is special about it is that there is a meteor drop happening during the gameplay. Therefore, when playing this map, it will require a more strategic approach to battles as there will be contaminated areas on the map.

We will do our best to communicate actively with our mercenaries to provide a more pleasant and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Even after the Steam release, we promise to carefully listen to your feedback and continue to work on improving various parts of the game, such as balance, sound, optimization, and new contents.

Then we'll see you on the battlefield!

Join the squad, and grab the victory! PLAY NOW!