Patch 1.1.9 Released!

Dear Citizens of Sordland,

Hope you are having a wonderful June. We are releasing a minor patch with a few bug fixes and some extra polish to address the bug reports since January. Please read the bottom after the changelog!

[CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT]

[FOR YOUR EYES ONLY - CONTAINS SPOILERS]

Patch 1.1.9 (29/06/2022)

The patch applies to new games.

Content

Added minor content in the form of dialogue extensions, codex, report and news

Bug Fixes and Polishing

Fixed an ending altering bug where a coup wouldn't trigger and instead player enters retirement wrongly causing content desync

Fixed an issue with wrong construction variables being checked in game setup

Updated description of Steam achievements regarding construction opening and frugal to reflect conditions better

Fixed date issue in a historical codex article

Fixed wrong appearance of Manoly

Updated negative situation description for military unhappiness

Added a slight content variation for a Stahler comment

Fixed wrong address of PM of Lespia

Improved conditions for Lileas comment on Rumburg war possibility when in alliance

Fixed a few typos in codex, city details, reports and news

Fixed some more typos in scenes

Known issues

Lack of Assembly impeachment content

Certain codex articles don't update such as parties, cities, armed forces

Country reports user interface has small typo

Queen Beatrice can lose dialogue text colour randomly displaying <=color=>

Hyperlinks randomly break and highlight articles or change codex article text

As always you can send feedback and report bugs on our channels. Take a look at our Discord or Twitter! If you liked Suzerain drop a positive review and spread the word.

Suzerain Community Interest Survey

The Torpor Games team has been working hard on a new project, of which we hope to be able to share more news very soon.

Additionally, we are evaluating the potential for the future of our first game, Suzerain, and what our community would be comfortable with financially supporting our development work.

Please note that we are not working on additional content for Suzerain. The purpose of this survey is solely to help us gauge the interest of our community. Torpor Games reserves the right to act as we see fit regardless of the survey results.

Thank you for all your support.

