Zero-K v1.10.6.0 - Rogue and Lance

Lance and Rogue are the focus of this balance patch. It also has small nerfs for Bandit and Dirtbag, buffs for some underused units, and less effective area cloaking in combat. The patch is a little early to avoid being too close to the upcoming 3v3 tournament (18:00 UTC, Saturday 9th July, sign up here). We hope to have a fixes and features patch some time in July or August, which would ideally include an engine update, Adv. Options for mods, and some dodge AI.
Balance
Units without personal cloak now decloak for longer after acting (firing, building, etc).
- Non-personal recloak delay 6s -> 8s.
- Non-personal recloak delay for proximity is still 3s.
- For comparison, personal recloak delay is 3s for actions and 1.5s for proximity. Units with personal cloak use the personal delays even when under an area cloaker.
Dirtbag is slightly less tanky.
- Health 600 -> 580
Bandit has a range nerf that may be overdue since the pre-aim update.
- Range 235 -> 232
Rogue is easier to catch and slightly more expensive.
- Cost 120 -> 125
- Health 540 -> 520
- Speed 57 -> 54
- Turn rate reduced by 5%
Claymore deals more damage at the edge of its area of effect.
- Reload time 3.2 -> 3.1
- Edge effectiveness increased to match Ripper
- Disabled avoid bad targets by default
Mace sight now matches the +25% weapon range rule of other riots.
- Sight range 407 -> 431
Lance is easier to catch when out of position, and is worse at hitting aircraft.
- Speed 52.5 -> 51 -> 49.5 elmos/s
- Turn rate reduced by 10%
- Range 1000 -> 980
- Vertical aim speed reduced by 66%
Gremlin has better damage for its cost and slightly more range.
- Cost 150 -> 140
- Range 700 -> 720
- DPS increased by 3%
Locust deals more damage but is worse at healing.
- Autoheal 10 -> 6 hp/s (still activates after 5 seconds)
- DPS increased by 4%.
Harpy can more reliably snipe riots.
- Range 350 -> 360
Phoenix is tougher.
- Health 900 -> 1060
Fixes and Features
- Added Curacao flag.
- Unit marker can now be enabled for Widow.
- Scorpion and Ultimatum are now marked by unit marker each time they appear.
- GG.addUnitSlow now handles overslow.
- Made circular map API more reliable.
- Fixed a GL4 shutdown error on old hardware.
