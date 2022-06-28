Zero-K v1.10.6.0 - Rogue and Lance

Share · View all patches · Build 9020655 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy



Lance and Rogue are the focus of this balance patch. It also has small nerfs for Bandit and Dirtbag, buffs for some underused units, and less effective area cloaking in combat. The patch is a little early to avoid being too close to the upcoming 3v3 tournament (18:00 UTC, Saturday 9th July, sign up here). We hope to have a fixes and features patch some time in July or August, which would ideally include an engine update, Adv. Options for mods, and some dodge AI.

Balance

Units without personal cloak now decloak for longer after acting (firing, building, etc).

Non-personal recloak delay 6s -> 8s.

Non-personal recloak delay for proximity is still 3s.

For comparison, personal recloak delay is 3s for actions and 1.5s for proximity. Units with personal cloak use the personal delays even when under an area cloaker.

Dirtbag is slightly less tanky.

Health 600 -> 580

Bandit has a range nerf that may be overdue since the pre-aim update.

Range 235 -> 232

Rogue is easier to catch and slightly more expensive.

Cost 120 -> 125

Health 540 -> 520

Speed 57 -> 54

Turn rate reduced by 5%

Claymore deals more damage at the edge of its area of effect.

Reload time 3.2 -> 3.1

Edge effectiveness increased to match Ripper

Disabled avoid bad targets by default

Mace sight now matches the +25% weapon range rule of other riots.

Sight range 407 -> 431

Lance is easier to catch when out of position, and is worse at hitting aircraft.

Speed 52.5 -> 51 -> 49.5 elmos/s

Turn rate reduced by 10%

Range 1000 -> 980

Vertical aim speed reduced by 66%

Gremlin has better damage for its cost and slightly more range.

Cost 150 -> 140

Range 700 -> 720

DPS increased by 3%

Locust deals more damage but is worse at healing.

Autoheal 10 -> 6 hp/s (still activates after 5 seconds)

DPS increased by 4%.

Harpy can more reliably snipe riots.

Range 350 -> 360

Phoenix is tougher.

Health 900 -> 1060

Fixes and Features