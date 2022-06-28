Update v0.0.5.3 Improved Rendering, Mesh Loading, Base building.

Update v0.0.5.3

This update improves rendering materials, game mesh loading and game mechanics.

Medusa Frontier Mesh Objects are faster, more flexible and simpler than any previous attempts.

The new mesh format is also flexible and intutitive with mesh models that mix quads and triangles.

Game Features, Additions and Changes

Thin Wall set to 4 units height.

Thin Door set to 4 units height.

Thin Roof set to 4 units height.

Thin Roof Placement is based on players location.(+4 units of current floor)

Thin Floor size reduced to 4x4 units.(Tier 1 construction)

Monument Mesh simplified and mysterious yellow crystals surround it.

Player Sprint & Walk Speed adjusted.

Random resources and objects at the Gold Monument crater base.

*B9001 Frontier Ranger Hovercraft returns.

Crates and containers props added. (Not yet functional)

Crater sand pit texture changed to sandy basin. (Future Harvestable)

Fictional logo for Sunbliss Cola Removed.

Fictional logo for Cerberus Crate Cargo added to base orange suit.

Internal Engine Features and Changes

Improved material rendering. Metallics and roughness approximated more stable.

New Mesh and model loader! Faster, more stable, and customized for Medusa Frontier.

Shader adjustments to roughness approximation noise yields better visuals.

Metal plate PBR test texture converted for Medusa Frontier rendering.

Terrain Texture blend formula adjusted.

Terrain View Distance set to 1000 units.

*Map area returned to 4k units(was temporarily 8k).

Bug Fixes

Rogue invisible vehicle issue resolved by using Hover Scout mesh.

Removed experimental Terrain Optimization for broader compatibility.

Known Issues & Bugs

*All Crystals / gatherable resources currently harvest random materials.