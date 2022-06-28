 Skip to content

Slipways update for 28 June 2022

Tuseday tinkering

Tuseday tinkering

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch has both small quality-of-life improvements and bugfixes:

  • Game summary screen: You can now fold the run details - especially useful with the ranked "peek at a run" feature, where the full run record can easily take half the screen

  • Key shortcuts: the key shortcuts for the various "lenses" (the views enabled by the "eye" icon in the bottom right) are now rebindable to whatever you want

  • Ranked: Sometimes, a previously downloaded run by the same player would be displayed instead of their current run.

  • Campaign: A tooltip was visible when you moused over empty space, revealing spoilers about the campaign's third act.

This patch bring the version numbers up to v1.3(b1065) on Windows and v.13(b1066) on Mac.

