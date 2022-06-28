Tuseday tinkering

This patch has both small quality-of-life improvements and bugfixes:

Game summary screen: You can now fold the run details - especially useful with the ranked "peek at a run" feature, where the full run record can easily take half the screen

Key shortcuts: the key shortcuts for the various "lenses" (the views enabled by the "eye" icon in the bottom right) are now rebindable to whatever you want

Ranked: Sometimes, a previously downloaded run by the same player would be displayed instead of their current run.