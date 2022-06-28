Transit Token Patch

Just a quick bug-fix to resolve an issue where the player was not given the transit/shop tokens for Kol-Duna upon entering the city. For those who have gotten to the city and saved without getting the tokens, if you are in or can still reach the city (if you have the tokens to the desert you can travel to there then head south into town), head to the very bottom right of the town outside the city wall and press enter-you should hear a bell. The hidden event there will give you the tokens for the city and that should resolve the issue.

Assuming all is well the patch should be up within a few hours of this patch note becoming visible.