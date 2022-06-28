 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kubifaktorium update for 28 June 2022

Update notes for 28.6.2022 - Summer Bonus DLC time! :)

Share · View all patches · Build 9020232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summer Bonus DLC time!
This patch adds more buildings, decorations and options for your colonists to relax and regenerate on a warm summer day. :)

  • Content: Added lavender and sunflowers to the grassland terrain.

  • Content: Added the comfy bench, the flower arch bench and the summer patio.

  • Content: Added the tropical bar.

  • Content: Added potted sunflowers, a potted cactus and a mermaid statue.

  • Fixed/Modding: Crops removed via DeleteObjectsInfo still showing up in the tile info panel.

  • Fixed: Toggling pause via spacebar not working after loading a save game from the main scene.

  • Fixed: Wording in the horse carriage tutorial.

  • Fixed: The production time shown in a workshop's encyclopaedia entry and tooltips now takes efficiency into account (e.g. for the autokiln).

  • Fixed: Pressing a key at the end of the loading screen no longer triggers the corresponding hotkey action.

  • Misc: Reduced the number of tutorials that need to be completed for the "KubiReady"-achievement to 6.

  • Modding: Added BaseInfo→CanBeFavorite.

Changed files in this update

Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
  • Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link