Update notes for 28.6.2022 - Summer Bonus DLC time! :)

Summer Bonus DLC time!
This patch adds more buildings, decorations and options for your colonists to relax and regenerate on a warm summer day. :)
-
Content: Added lavender and sunflowers to the grassland terrain.
-
Content: Added the comfy bench, the flower arch bench and the summer patio.
-
Content: Added the tropical bar.
-
Content: Added potted sunflowers, a potted cactus and a mermaid statue.
-
Fixed/Modding: Crops removed via DeleteObjectsInfo still showing up in the tile info panel.
-
Fixed: Toggling pause via spacebar not working after loading a save game from the main scene.
-
Fixed: Wording in the horse carriage tutorial.
-
Fixed: The production time shown in a workshop's encyclopaedia entry and tooltips now takes efficiency into account (e.g. for the autokiln).
-
Fixed: Pressing a key at the end of the loading screen no longer triggers the corresponding hotkey action.
-
Misc: Reduced the number of tutorials that need to be completed for the "KubiReady"-achievement to 6.
-
Modding: Added BaseInfo→CanBeFavorite.
Changed files in this update