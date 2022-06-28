Update notes for 28.6.2022 - Summer Bonus DLC time! :)

Summer Bonus DLC time!

This patch adds more buildings, decorations and options for your colonists to relax and regenerate on a warm summer day. :)

Content: Added lavender and sunflowers to the grassland terrain.

Content: Added the comfy bench, the flower arch bench and the summer patio.

Content: Added the tropical bar.

Content: Added potted sunflowers, a potted cactus and a mermaid statue.

Fixed/Modding: Crops removed via DeleteObjectsInfo still showing up in the tile info panel.

Fixed: Toggling pause via spacebar not working after loading a save game from the main scene.

Fixed: Wording in the horse carriage tutorial.

Fixed: The production time shown in a workshop's encyclopaedia entry and tooltips now takes efficiency into account (e.g. for the autokiln).

Fixed: Pressing a key at the end of the loading screen no longer triggers the corresponding hotkey action.

Misc: Reduced the number of tutorials that need to be completed for the "KubiReady"-achievement to 6.