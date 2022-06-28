 Skip to content

BrawlQuest update for 28 June 2022

BrawlQuest 1.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full release

After a year in early access, I'm happy to release this game out of Early Access. It isn't completely polished, but I've reached a point where I'm content with the engine and the in-game mechanics. I'll be continuing to add content on a regular basis and plugging any glitches as and when they arise.

Content

  • Opened up the Foglands: a level 8-15 area with 2 new mob types

Changes

  • Removed the Premium requirement from all actions. The game is now completely free-to-play
  • Reduced world draw distance as a temporary fix for framerate drops
  • Added a fade out effect to world tiles on the edge of the draw distance
  • Fixed a crash when left clicking on an item in your hotbar (thanks Glacier!)
  • Fixed a crash when talking to the Bartender in Squall's End (thanks Veesus!)
  • Fixed an issue that caused enemies to never aggro (thanks BipBap!)
  • Closed off barrel zones

