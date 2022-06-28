BrawlQuest 1.0.0

Full release
After a year in early access, I'm happy to release this game out of Early Access. It isn't completely polished, but I've reached a point where I'm content with the engine and the in-game mechanics. I'll be continuing to add content on a regular basis and plugging any glitches as and when they arise.
Content
- Opened up the Foglands: a level 8-15 area with 2 new mob types
Changes
- Removed the Premium requirement from all actions. The game is now completely free-to-play
- Reduced world draw distance as a temporary fix for framerate drops
- Added a fade out effect to world tiles on the edge of the draw distance
- Fixed a crash when left clicking on an item in your hotbar (thanks Glacier!)
- Fixed a crash when talking to the Bartender in Squall's End (thanks Veesus!)
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to never aggro (thanks BipBap!)
- Closed off barrel zones
