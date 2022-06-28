BrawlQuest 1.0.0

Full release

After a year in early access, I'm happy to release this game out of Early Access. It isn't completely polished, but I've reached a point where I'm content with the engine and the in-game mechanics. I'll be continuing to add content on a regular basis and plugging any glitches as and when they arise.

Content

Opened up the Foglands: a level 8-15 area with 2 new mob types

Changes