AppGameKit Classic 2022.06.28 update released!

Welcome to the quarterly update for AppGameKit Classic. This update focuses on a host of NEW commands!

Noise Generator Commands

We've added some new noise generator commands. These are useful for things like procedural textures and generating height maps:

SetupNoise - Initialises Open Simplex noise generation

GetNoiseX - Returns 1D noise value

GetNoiseXY - Returns 2D noise values

GetNoiseXYZ - Returns 3D noise values

GetFractalX - Returns Fractal/Fractional Brownian Motion 1D noise value

GetFractalXY - Returns Fractal/Fractional Brownian Motion 2D noise values

GetFractalXYZ - Returns Fractal/Fractional Brownian Motion 3D noise values

Sprite Physics

The sprite physic commands have been expanded, providing extra control. You can now set properties such as the gravity scaling and whether a sprite can sleep or not, this lets you take control instead of AppGameKit making all the choices:

SetSpritePhysicsGravityScale - Gravity scaling

SetSpritePhysicsInitiallyAwake - Set if the sprite is initially awake or set

SetSpritePhysicsAllowSleep - Allows a sprite to sleep

GetSpritePhysicsGravityScale - Returns the gravity scaling value

GetSpritePhysicsInertia - Returns the current inertia value

GetSpritePhysicsIsBullet - Returns true if the sprite is set as a bullet

GetSpritePhysicsIsAwake - Returns true if the sprite is awake

Tweening

New tweening commands provide more information to you about the tweening system. For example, you now have the ability to discover the current time for a tween and its duration. You can also clear all tweens for a sprite, text etc. This resets the state of those tweens, allowing you to clear all tweens with one command prior to adding new tweens for your sprites:

ClearTweenSprite - Clears all tweens for the sprite

ClearTweenCustom - Clears all tweens for the custom tween

ClearTweenText - Clears all tweens for the text

ClearTweenChar - Clears all tweens for the char

ClearTweenObject - Clears all tweens for the object

GetTweenSpriteTime - Get the current time for a sprite

GetTweenSpriteEndTime - Get the end time for a sprite tween

GetTweenCustomTime - Get the current custom time

GetTweenCustomEndTime - Get the end time for a custom tween

GetTweenTextTime - Get the current text time

GetTweenTextEndTime - Get the end time for a text tween

GetTweenCharTime - Get the current char time

GetTweenCharEndTime - Get the end time for a char tween

GetTweenObjectTime - Get the current object time

GetTweenObjectEndTime - Get the end time for an object tween

Bug fixing

Fixed a crash when using the Spaces command when the length specified was negative