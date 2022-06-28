Update 2.17.0.37

The animation of wheels, flaps and intake flaps on radiators in third person view and cockpit view for aircraft has been fixed.

The animation of the opening of drogue parachute’s container flaps has been fixed.

P-51D (all versions) — the radio compass in the cockpit has been corrected.

(all versions) — the radio compass in the cockpit has been corrected. Display of shadows on the “Movie” graphic preset has been corrected.

Ki-43-2, Ki-44-2 (all versions) — display of the bunding of the fuel tanks has been fixed.

