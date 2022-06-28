 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 28 June 2022

Update 2.17.0.37

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The animation of wheels, flaps and intake flaps on radiators in third person view and cockpit view for aircraft has been fixed.
  • The animation of the opening of drogue parachute’s container flaps has been fixed.
  • P-51D (all versions) — the radio compass in the cockpit has been corrected.
  • Display of shadows on the “Movie” graphic preset has been corrected.
  • Ki-43-2, Ki-44-2 (all versions) — display of the bunding of the fuel tanks has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

