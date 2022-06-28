1.2.8 - Getting too hard to word this blurb differently than the image

The game has a brand new Finnish localization by Minilammas. Thank you!
Again, there were some mobile-specific QoL tweaks that should be invisible on desktop, but let me know if anything behaves weirdly.
new: Finnish localization
change: other tiny localization updates
change: main menu homepage button replacing the gaudier mobile-specific ones
fix: End Turn and Shogun action keyboard shortcuts no longer broken (oops)
Cheers,
Jan
