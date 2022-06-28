1.2.8 - Getting too hard to word this blurb differently than the image

The game has a brand new Finnish localization by Minilammas. Thank you!

Again, there were some mobile-specific QoL tweaks that should be invisible on desktop, but let me know if anything behaves weirdly.

new: Finnish localization

change: other tiny localization updates

change: main menu homepage button replacing the gaudier mobile-specific ones

fix: End Turn and Shogun action keyboard shortcuts no longer broken (oops)

Follow me on Twitter to see what I'm up to, not always strictly game-related

Join my Discord to talk with me and other players

Follow my Steam dev page to simply get notified when I have something new out without any fluff

Subscribe to my newsletter likewise for a very rare message about substantial stuff only

Cheers,

Jan