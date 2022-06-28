 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

YEOLLEB Warrior update for 28 June 2022

Tutorial stage bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9020012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Insert the tutorial stage image on the stage selection screen

  2. Improvement of the problem of being unable to enter the tutorial stage when another language is selected

  3. Improvement of the phenomenon that the tutorial stage BGM does not change

  4. After the tutorial, go to the village on the stage selection screen
    The phenomenon of going to the village after seeing the previous screen > Improved with Fade In/Out effect

  5. Change the tutorial description text

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link