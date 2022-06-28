-
Insert the tutorial stage image on the stage selection screen
-
Improvement of the problem of being unable to enter the tutorial stage when another language is selected
-
Improvement of the phenomenon that the tutorial stage BGM does not change
-
After the tutorial, go to the village on the stage selection screen
The phenomenon of going to the village after seeing the previous screen > Improved with Fade In/Out effect
-
Change the tutorial description text
YEOLLEB Warrior update for 28 June 2022
Tutorial stage bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update