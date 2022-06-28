 Skip to content

CROWZ update for 28 June 2022

CROWZ Season 1 Update Dev Stream

Share · View all patches · Build 9019864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day to our fellow mercenaries.

The first meeting of CROWZ and CROWS!
Do you remember the Dev Stream we had to make that moment even more special?

After carefully listening to the mercenaries' feedback, we have prepared a second Dev Stream to introduce the renewed CROWZ 💌

★ Key point 1️⃣ - Check what has been improved based on mercenaries' feedback during the Early Access period
★ Key point 2️⃣ - We would like to inform you of the CROWZ roadmap

🎬 Dev Stream Video:

We ask for your interest in Dev Stream, and we will do our best to become the better CROWZ that we create together with our mercenaries❤️

#CROWZ #FPS #DEVSTREAM

