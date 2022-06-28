CROWZ Season 1 Update Dev Stream

Good day to our fellow mercenaries.

The first meeting of CROWZ and CROWS!

Do you remember the Dev Stream we had to make that moment even more special?

After carefully listening to the mercenaries' feedback, we have prepared a second Dev Stream to introduce the renewed CROWZ 💌

★ Key point 1️⃣ - Check what has been improved based on mercenaries' feedback during the Early Access period

★ Key point 2️⃣ - We would like to inform you of the CROWZ roadmap

🎬 Dev Stream Video:



We ask for your interest in Dev Stream, and we will do our best to become the better CROWZ that we create together with our mercenaries❤️

#CROWZ #FPS #DEVSTREAM