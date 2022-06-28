 Skip to content

退休模拟器 update for 28 June 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.17 Updates

退休模拟器 update for 28 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.17) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game Optimization:

  1. Increased the HP of enemies in the card battles of the Kungfu Master Route;
  2. Reduced the maximum HP depleted by alcohol items;
  3. Adjusted the firefighting items which can now be used to increase HP;
  4. Increased the prestige points gained from working as traffic wardens.

Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.

