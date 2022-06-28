Retirement Simulator V0.6.17 Updates

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.
We have just released a new update (V0.6.17) and made some further optimization of the game.
Game Optimization:
- Increased the HP of enemies in the card battles of the Kungfu Master Route;
- Reduced the maximum HP depleted by alcohol items;
- Adjusted the firefighting items which can now be used to increase HP;
- Increased the prestige points gained from working as traffic wardens.
Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.
Changed files in this update