NEW HOTFIX 1.6.3.h IS NOW LIVE

Dear Youtubers,
Today we introduce the new Hotfix 1.6.3h to the game, fixing an issue that prevented players from selling video games, recipes, songs, and outfits.
Thank you for being part of the Youtubers Life community.
