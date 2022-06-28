 Skip to content

Youtubers Life update for 28 June 2022

NEW HOTFIX 1.6.3.h IS NOW LIVE

Build 9019693

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Youtubers,

Today we introduce the new Hotfix 1.6.3h to the game, fixing an issue that prevented players from selling video games, recipes, songs, and outfits.

Thank you for being part of the Youtubers Life community.

Changed files in this update

Youtubers Life Linux Depot 428691
  • Loading history…
Youtubers Life Windows Depot 428692
  • Loading history…
Youtubers Life MAC Depot 428693
  • Loading history…
