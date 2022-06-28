Share · View all patches · Build 9019627 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 11:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We just released a hotfix to solve some issues that were introduced in the last update. Thank you for your patience! The hotfix includes:

Fixed an issue where dice would remain on the board

Fixed an issue where text popups would stay on the screen

Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes look distorted

Fixed an issue where the card hand would sometimes stop working on the PC edition

We hope this will improve your experience!

See you soon,

The Demeo Team