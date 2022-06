Share · View all patches · Build 9019624 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Version 6.0.0. is live with new servers in China and USA.

The servers use different connection method now, so it should all work much faster. The previous US server had bandwidth problems and China server was shut down for a while.

The Hong Kong server is going to be removed as no longer necessary.

Please update to 6.0.0. to avoid having connection problems.