Mutant Alley: Dinohazard update for 28 June 2022

Mutant Alley - Dinohazard (Update 2022.6-1)

Mutant Alley - Dinohazard (Update 2022.6-1) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes
The long awaited big character update is here! Besides tons of bugs fixes and improvements this new updates adds a fully featured and voice acted female character to the game! But wait, there’s even more to come, the upcoming July update will add virtual penis support to the game which will open up even more possibilities to interact with the characters.

Changelog

  • Added nipple piercings
  • Added female character
  • Added edging and climax deactivation option
  • Boosted menu contrast
  • Updated VR menu distance
  • Fixed climax epilog
  • Fixed player collisions
  • Fixed VR-Pointer rotation
  • Fixed mouse speed setting
  • Fixed overlapping character audio
  • Fixed multiple hands in anus / vagina
  • Fixed touch mode release on collision
  • Fixed hand disappearance on slow machines
  • Refactoring and preparation for upcoming features
  • Several smaller bug fixes

