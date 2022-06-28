v0.4.1 - Enchanting

Share · View all patches · Build 9019180 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 06:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Today's patch introduces enchantments and enchanted items, the associated enchanting skill, new high-level temple dungeons, and good thingies. Seriously, it's quite a lot!

Enchanted Items

Enchanted items can now be found throughout the world.



Added 56 types of enchantments which fall into two tiers: Standard and Ancient.

Each enchantment type can come in different potencies: low, medium, or high, with higher potency enchantments having a stronger effect.

Chests and other loot containers found in dungeons now have a chance to contain enchanted items.

Blacksmith, General, Variety, Clothier, and Archery shops now all have a chance to sell enchanted gear.

Enchanting Skill

Enchanting is a new skill that allows you to place enchantments on your weapons and armor.



Use an enchanting table to select an item, enchantment type, and potency. Applying an enchantment will require Enchanting Crystals along with at least 1 other item.

Enchantments can be learned by dechanting items, or by buying enchanting scrolls.

Like other skills, Enchanting can be selected during character creation at the start of the game.

All Druid villages now spawn with an enchanting shop. Speak to the enchanter NPC to buy enchantment scrolls or learn more.

Click "Enchantments" in the crafting menu at any time to see your currently known enchantments.

The skill includes 11 different abilities that can be unlocked with focus points.

Temple Dungeons

The world now spawns with 20+ high-level temple dungeons. These dungeons are a great source for enchanting crystals, but beware the danger.

Several floors down you'll find factory floors, which are wide open and crawling with enemies.



You'll find new enemies, machinery, and special types of interactions, including an alarm system which sends hunters out in response to machinery being attacked.

New enemies: null flyer, null champion, and null hunter.

New temple machines: Factory, Conduit, Beacon, Spawner, Charged Tile, Crystal Source, Essence Batter.

...more changes. Explore the Temples to see for yourself!

Paper Doll Inventory

The inventory UI has been updated to display equipped items as a paper doll. Status icons now appear below each item.



Jewelry

If you look closely at the above inventory image you'll see 3 new gear slots: 2 rings, and 1 necklace.

10 ring and necklace items have been added, which can be found as loot and in shops, and they can be enchanted to make your character even stronger.

Ammo Types

Introducing ammo types. Bolts and arrows must now be equipped before use, allowing you to select the desired type of ammo.

There are 5 arrow types, and 5 bolt types each offering different bonuses. New ammo types can be found in dungeons and are also sold from shops.



Combat Log

The text log now shows combat details including damage dealt, damage received, and applied status effects.



Hotbar Items

Items can now be added to the ability bar. Simply right-click any usable item and select "Add to Hotbar".



Other Changes