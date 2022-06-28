189: Early Access 0.12.26 - June 27, 2022 11:15 PM EST

• Made billions and BILLIONS of changes underneath that will aid with the localization process. Be on the lookout for undefined references in game text and let me know if you find any.

• Fixed Barbarian's ice spell damage bonus.

• Adjusted the mob-to-player damage mitigation on (ENC) Stasis Field. It does more mitigation at lower levels, but less at higher levels. The player-to-mob ratio was not changed.

• Changed (WLK) Bloodfire to a fire spell + DoT from blood.

• Reduced (SHM) Poison Nova's cast time from 4 to 3 seconds.

• Reduced the cast time of (WLK) Blood Fire and Demonic Pact by half a second.

• Reduced the duration of several WLK DoT spells. This makes their debuff time shorter, but they will do more damage as a trade-off.

• Reduced (TMP) Primordial Sludge's duration from 45 to 30 seconds.

• Reduced the threat on (CRU) Benevolence from 250% to 80%.

• Introduced caps for how much mobs can be slowed by mob tier. For example a boss cannot be slowed as much as a regular mob. Slows are also less potent against higher tier mobs. For example, a 25% slow will not reduce a boss's attack speed by the full 25%.

• Reduced (BRD) Euphonic Dirge's duration from 21 to 18.

• Reduced (BRD) Subverted Symphony's duration from 30 to 24.

• Added a 25% slow to (SHM) Vampiric Gaze giving them a bit more utility in a group. Also made it instant cast.

• Reduced (SHM) Scourge's cast time from 3 to 2 seconds.

• Reduced duration of Scourge from 18 to 15 second duration.

• Reduced (SHM) Affliction from 27 to 18 second duration.

• Reduced (SHM) Poison Bolt from 3.5- to 3-second cast time.

• Disabled target toggle when clicking a player card or hitting the hotkey repeatedly.

• Redesigned the skill tooltip to be more readable. The skill description section now focuses more heavily on pure description without inserting dynamic numbers throughout. This will be handy later for localization and future buff descriptions.

• Warrior's Shield Slam now taunts, but has a short 7-second cooldown.

• Fixed an order-of-operations bug that caused a bunch of undefined references in rare cases.

• Bard's Bellow now taunts your target. This could be handy for off-tanking single mobs.