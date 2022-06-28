Final Mode: Champion!

Introducing Champion! This mode is special in the sense that it has it's own spawning system as well as completely ignoring the intensity counter. In addition, it borrows the timer from Deadline, but it has 3 minutes instead of 5.

What is it's gimmick you may ask? It has the "Frenzy Meter,"

As you play, the meter will fill automatically, resetting if you get hit. Once full, the entire game changes in looks, and a MASSIVE buff is applied to your multiplier. However enemies spawn faster, making it harder to maintain frenzy status.

In addition, there are a few new features that aren't that deep, but they are worth having a look at as well. The only one really worth mentioning is that the arena is now spawned instead of loading as a part of the level. Why? Because there are 2 arenas you can play in. The usual rectangle, and a circle! The circle is larger so the game is a bit easier with it, but in compensation, that means there are things that are offscreen that can easily kill you if not dealt with (the laser beam enemy in particular).

I also had to change some music for the sake of not accidentally infringing on copyright.

also, i added a quit button. you can end the game early.

Edit: Of course, i just noticed a bug to be fixed that didn't appear on the test version. Gonna fix that