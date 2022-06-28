Early Access Patch Note ver.0.6.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9018705 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 05:06:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.6.2.1

Guide Quests

Beginner and intermediate quests have disappeared and Guide quests have been added.

Guide quests are available to both new and existing users.

If you have a reward item in your inventory, it will be replaced by an alternative reward S-coin and Credit.



Swing Pass Quests

Swing Pass Quests have changed. Before quests were only daily quests, after the update, Swing Pass Quests will be daily, weekly, and seasonal quests.

You can complete 3 daily quests, and it's renewed at 00:00 UTC.

In the Weekly quests, you can complete up to 5 quests, and it's renewed every Monday (Monday 00:00 UTC).

Season quests are renewed for each season and are cumulative quests. Each of the 9 quests consists of 10 stages.



[b][/b]

Inappropriate Crew Name replacement

Inappropriate Crew Name has been changed to [Noname].

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

P.S. Make sure to follow us on social media to get all the latest Swing Dunk news!

Discord : https://discord.gg/juSHDDs9Fg

Twitter : https://twitter.com/SwingDunk

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk