New Update!

Hands of Necromancy is updated with v1.3
Here are the changes:
• Name of the maps will appear at the screen the first time you visit a map
• Map13: The Earthen Depths, monks don't spawn infinitely anymore
• map19: Skybox fixed at The Abandoned Castle
• Map02: Switch fixed at the farmhouse
• Tormented Undead (burning zombies) are fullbright now
• Missing textures fixes
• Statusbar fixed
• Undead King Boss not stun anymore by the Wyvern flamethrower (or just a little bit)
• map10: More enemies at the beginning of the City of Despair, added a switch at the dragon key room lift and platform fixed at the bell tower
• map07: Zombies doors will be open directly now
• Updated engine to GZDoom 4.8.1
• and other fixes
Changed files in this update