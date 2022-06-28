 Skip to content

Hands of Necromancy update for 28 June 2022

New Update!

Build 9018698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hands of Necromancy is updated with v1.3
Here are the changes:

• Name of the maps will appear at the screen the first time you visit a map
• Map13: The Earthen Depths, monks don't spawn infinitely anymore
• map19: Skybox fixed at The Abandoned Castle
• Map02: Switch fixed at the farmhouse
• Tormented Undead (burning zombies) are fullbright now
• Missing textures fixes
• Statusbar fixed
• Undead King Boss not stun anymore by the Wyvern flamethrower (or just a little bit)
• map10: More enemies at the beginning of the City of Despair, added a switch at the dragon key room lift and platform fixed at the bell tower
• map07: Zombies doors will be open directly now
• Updated engine to GZDoom 4.8.1
• and other fixes

