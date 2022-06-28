New Update!

Hands of Necromancy is updated with v1.3

Here are the changes:

• Name of the maps will appear at the screen the first time you visit a map

• Map13: The Earthen Depths, monks don't spawn infinitely anymore

• map19: Skybox fixed at The Abandoned Castle

• Map02: Switch fixed at the farmhouse

• Tormented Undead (burning zombies) are fullbright now

• Missing textures fixes

• Statusbar fixed

• Undead King Boss not stun anymore by the Wyvern flamethrower (or just a little bit)

• map10: More enemies at the beginning of the City of Despair, added a switch at the dragon key room lift and platform fixed at the bell tower

• map07: Zombies doors will be open directly now

• Updated engine to GZDoom 4.8.1

• and other fixes