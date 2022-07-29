Opening Movie, Revised localizations in Chinese and English, Optimisation

Features an added opening cinematic sequence by designer Takami Akai.

An original opening cinematic sequence has been added to "Princess Maker", produced by Yonago GAINAX under the leadership of the original GAINAX "Princess Maker" designer: Takami Akai.

As a war hero, the player will see their anxious daughter come to visit, watch her look forward to their life together, and envision her future. These are some of the scenes in the cinematics that appeal to the player's fatherly instincts.

Message from Takami Akai - ‘I'd like to thank everyone who has shown so much love for "Princess Maker" since its release in 1991. I am very pleased that you will be able to enjoy the world of "Princess Maker" on a deeper level with this new, comprehensively-improved translation. I also had a wonderful time drawing familiar characters for the opening animated cinematic sequence that was added to this version. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed drawing it.’