Brave's Rage update for 28 June 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921

Share · View all patches · Build 9018398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for supporting the Early Access of Brave’s Rage!

Based on the feedback we have collected from the community, we have made a few adjustments to ensure a smoother game play experience for players.

Notably, we are lowering the overall encounter difficulty for Illusions of The Ancient Dragon:
• The passive “Resilience” has been removed;
• Damage boost received from “Stress” has been reduced;
• Number of stacks of “Barrier” has been reduced.

Additionally,

The cards and gear for sale at the Vendor now cost less.

Certain services provided at the Astrology Chamber now cost less.

Other minor improvements and bug fixes.

As always, we actively listen to the voices of our player base and optimize our game accordingly. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with your comments, suggestions, or concerns.

Dev Team

