v0.27.2 - Hot Fix

We've received a lot of questions regarding the Fairy-tale room and how to unlock it. We realize we currently don't do a good enough job at explaining how each room is unlocked, so we'll be looking into fixing this in v0.28 (the next update).

In the mean time, we've decided to temporarily make the Fairy-tale room unlocked by default to prevent any further confusion until v0.28. We hope this helps everyone enjoy the new content in v0.27! ♥

BUG FIXES

Fairy-tale room is temporarily unlocked by default until how unlocking each room is explained in game (a feature planned for v0.28).

Fairy-tale room stats have been temporarily adjusted.

KNOWN ISSUES