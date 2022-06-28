3.1 25% speed increase

Upon going back and playing version 2.0 of the game, I immediately noticed the character was faster. I did think my character was going a little slow during dev, but I figured all the jumps were set so there wasn't anything I could do to change this. But upon seeing the character used to go faster, I wondered where I screwed up -- and of course it was in type conversion.

Character speed was 2.5, but that was getting truncated to just 2. Not in the most obvious way either -- even looking back at the code it wasn't clear where I made the mistake, but it turns out I was doing an int conversion when I should have been flooring it. I guess when you have code that looks like (float)(int)(px - i), you probably did something wrong.

This should make jumps easier, as well as just getting to places faster in general. It probably unfortunately has the side effect of ruining some of my design in inverted or randomizer, but a speed increase makes the game feel so much better, it really does.