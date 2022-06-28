Moped & Safebox Update (V0.1.2)

New Vehicle

You no longer have to walk now with the Moped which comes fully repaired and drivable at the start of any save. In the future, you will have to repair it yourself making it a more end-game tool. The Moped has a trunk that can be used to store items while out exploring. The location of the vehicle will always be displayed on your compass.

How the Safebox Works

The Safebox is a large storage container beside your bed that can be used to transfer and save items between saves. This means that rare items which you would like to keep upon death should be stored here. This will help make the game easier the more you play which means you will be able to score higher.

Other Changes:

Added ragdolls to Spirit-Walkers

Ambient Occlusion now in settings

Inventory grid is now more opaque

This update should've come out 5 days ago but due to my Unity Engine corrupting I couldn't bake the lighting so I needed to fix that issue before I could release it.