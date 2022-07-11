Rails Update

Rails System

EXO Dynamics is proud to introduce the brand new Rails System! The Rails System brings a new mode of transportation to Astroneer that excels at efficiency and convenience. Place rail posts to build out your rail lines, and then board the new railway vehicles for a hands-free transit experience. And unlike other vehicles, railway vehicles can travel autonomously, perfect for extending the reach of your automation network. But that’s not all: rail lines themselves carry both oxygen and power, making them an excellent way to connect together distant bases and excavation sites like never before!



Railway Vehicles

The Catalog has been updated with two new vehicles custom-built for the Rails System. Railway vehicles can be used individually or chained together into trains up to six vehicles long. Just make sure you have enough power to run them; each vehicle in a train increases its power draw!

Rail Cars

Basic railway vehicle with a medium storage slot. Slower than Rail Engines, but can be chained together in either direction.

Printed on: Medium Printer

Resource Cost: 2 Resin, 1 Aluminum

Byte Cost: 1500

Power Draw: 1 Power per second

Rail Engines

Specialized railway vehicle used for personal transportation and faster trains. Provides a built-in seat, 2x small auxiliary slots, and a headlight. Can only be placed on the front or back of a train.

Printed on: Medium Printer

Resource Cost: 1 Resin, 1 Aluminum, 1 Copper

Byte Cost: 1000

Power Draw: 3 Power per second

Railway Items

Your new railway vehicles won’t do much good without rail lines to ride along! Fortunately, the Catalog has also been updated with a range of railway items for building out the rail network of your dreams.

Rail Posts (Standard & Tall)

The backbone of every rail line. Like tethers, they chain together automatically as they’re dropped. And don’t worry if you left your train back at base; the nearest train can be called to any rail post, at any time!

Printed on: Small Printer

Resource Cost: 1 Resin, 1 Aluminum

Byte Cost: 750

Bundle Count: 10

Rail Junction

Rail Junctions split rail lines in two, forming a 3-way connection.

Printed on: Medium Printer

Resource Cost: 2 Aluminum

Byte Cost: 1000

Bundle Count: 5

Rail Station

The Rail Station offers powerful automation tools to assist in advanced rail logistics, including automatically loading or unloading trains.

Printed on: Large Printer

Resource Cost: 2 Titanium, 1 Copper, 1 Quartz

Byte Cost: 2500

Automation

Updates and additions have been made to existing automation systems to take advantage of the Rails System.

Railway Items as Sensors

Rail Posts and Stations are equipped with reaction slots that activate in response to railway vehicles.

Railway Item Pin Slots

Rail Junctions are equipped with a pin slot for each of their three connections, giving you precise control over when each one is active.

Rail Station Pin Slots

Rail Stations are equipped with pin slots that will start a docked train moving in the desired direction.

Storage Sensors and Railway Vehicles

When placed on a railway vehicle, the Storage Sensor will monitor storage state across the entire train.

Adventure Mode Story + Missions

New missions have been added to the mid-game which send players down a path of logistics investigation and exploration. Travel to the icy wastes of Glacio, the mysterious caves of Calidor, and the whimsical depths of Sylva to learn about the importance of railways within EXO Dynamics. Along the way, players will discover new characters who have stumbled upon a mystery that may have greater ramifications for the overall mission of Astroneers.

(Players who have completed “Talking Tungsten” will automatically receive the new starter mission “Digging Deeper”.)

Quality of Life Improvements

Rover tooltips now display train length status

The VTOL now responds properly to local gravity zones

All Data Logs now track seen/unseen entries per player

Bundleable items will no longer snap to the backpack while held, making it easier to place them near the character

Item bundles in the backpack’s auxiliary slots will automatically replenish from bundles of the same type in the backpack

The camera has been improved to better handle tight spaces, without taking zoom control away from the player

New SKU: Starter Bundle!

We’re introducing a new Bundle available for all players as a one-time purchase.

Includes:

750 QBits

Starter Bundle Suit

Starter Bundle Palette

Store - New Items Available Now!

New Hats

Quick Thinking

Exhaust Port

New Mask

Cow Plow

New Palettes

Riveting

Pearlescent

EXO Automated Mass Production Protocol

The Automated Mass Production Protocol returns! Astroneers are asked to undertake the creation of large quantities of valuable resource nuggets to send off via the EXO Request Platform in exchange for useful goodies and stylish customizations.

EXO Dynamics has changed up the resource requests this year and upgraded their transfer rocket to accept any of the following resources for varying points (per nugget):

1 Point – Compound

3 Points – Aluminum

5 Points – Tungsten Carbide

15 Points – Nanocarbon Alloy

All Astroneers present are awarded points when a rocket is launched - cooperation is encouraged for efficiency!

EXO Dynamics rewards contributions with:

160 Points – “AMPP Throwback” Bundle –

Contains cosmetics rewarded from the previous year:

“Cogpiece” (Mask)

“Copper Plate” (Palette)

480 Points – NEW “Dot Com” Palette

– NEW “Dot Com” Palette 960 Points – NEW “Thoughtful” Emote

– NEW “Thoughtful” Emote 1920 Points – NEW “Forge Ahead” Mask

– NEW “Forge Ahead” Mask Useful incremental rewards along the way and randomized recurring rewards at the end of the event – including QT-RTGs, EXO Chips, and useful resources!

Tether Toppers

Tether posts have been updated to get your automation vibes cranking – log in to experience these temporary decorations that are sure to turn heads!

Bugs

The following is still a known issue as of version 1.25.146.0:

AS-17846 U25 | Rails | Dedicated Server - Rail anchors can be attached to some plants and end up bundled to the plant underground

AS-17954 U25 | Rails | DS - Player is able to stack multiple cars in the same slot of the Rails Station

AS-17911 Rails | Multiplayer | Caravans are often in the wrong location or invisible from client's perspective on join and rejoin

The following bugs have been fixed as of version 1.25.146.0:

General/Misc.

AS-17772 Item Pads | Power meters on the cable slots of Item Pads are no longer broken

AS-17748 Packager | Proximity Repeater | Placing multiple packagers on a single item will no longer cause the item to duplicate into that amount of packagers attached when activated by a proximity repeater

AS-17485 Camera | There is no longer strange behavior with the camera's max zoom distance when exiting tight spaces and loading saves

AS-17736 2022 Automation LTE | Players are now awarded a Splitter when passing 280 points if they had a Medium Resource Canister slotted to the T2 slot when it was launched

AS-16983 Intro Cinematic | Intro cinematic no longer replays if a new player exits their new session to the main menu before the persistenplayerdata file is created

AS-15876 Atmospheric Condenser | Output Slot | Players and AutoArms can no longer place any resource into the Atmospheric Condenser and cause it to stop functioning.

AS-9497 Atmospheric Condenser | Station | Using an atmospheric condenser on the Gateway Station the condenser no longer displays white squares

AS-8700 Small Solar Panels no longer become disconnected when flying between planets with them.

AS-17391 Furnace Output Slot | Players/ AutoArms can no longer place a resource into the Furnace output and cause it to stop functioning.

AS-15697 VTOL now properly changes orientation in the different gravity volumes in and around the gateway engines

Controls

AS-9458 Keybinding | UI | Semicolon and backquote no longer lack glyphs in tooltips, tutorial prompts, and Astropedia icons

AS-16847 Mouse & Keyboard | Dying no longer causes Left Mouse Button to behave like Right Mouse Button

AS-8951 Controller | Soil Centrifuge proximity tooltip will now appear from different angles

Localization

AS-17876 Achievements | Localization | Trophy text for "Encounter With the Infinite" no longer has a typo in Japanese

AS-17758 Localization | Several T1 Storage Items Are now correctly Translated to Chinese

Multiplayer