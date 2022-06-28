Summer Wishes

Greeting,

Today we are releasing the most unplanned update for the game so far. Long story short, we did a Discord topic on the most hated things about the game and we decided to fix a lot of them during the weekend.

The topic was a great way for us to take a step back and rethink about some of our features. We really hope you will like those change and if you don't, make sure to tell us.

Thanks for playing!



Changelog

June 27 - Version: 0.1.21.1

Features and Changes

Recycle items to salvage a certain percentage of the materials with a mistglass of the appropriate level.

Alternate combat stats are now visible in the character sheet.

Looted items are now upgradable.

Repaired items are no longer bound.

Caves and dungeons part are now accessible when viewing the map.

Map Boss Icon now displays a red "x" to notify if it's on cooldown or not.

Ruins are now visible on the map and now display a red "x" as well if all tasks are on cooldown.

Cooldown of the tasks are now visible in the tooltip of a map location for bosses and ruins.

Removed of the sprint mechanic.

Travel speed is now the speed that sprint was.

Stamina bonus gain at combat start will be as if energy was at 100%, except during an ambush scenario from monsters.

Traveler's horn removed from the shop, and players who had some have been reimbursed.

Spacebar no longer perform fights.

Fixes

Player's pin should no longer get stuck during movement.

Content Changes