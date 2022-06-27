Dawn of Corruption [0.6.4] Release Notes!

Hello everyone!

I got really deep into sound work for this version. Making it was a ton of fun <3

It's got crazy potential to elevate the game's scenes to another level, I'll keep improving on it as time goes on and see where it can go!

As voiced characters grow in size, their voice will deepen to reflect their growing bodies.

Considering all those variants, I generated over 150 sounds for those changing voices.

Give it a listen! <3

Huge thanks to Mithane ( https://www.furaffinity.net/user/mithane/ ) and Dandicoot ( https://www.furaffinity.net/user/dandicoot ) for voicing the player and the imp respectively.

Also thank you to AudioElk's ( https://www.furaffinity.net/user/deckardholiday/ ) sound assets that were used for both effects and a second voice for the player.

More voices and sounds will be added in the future, now that I have a good workflow for it. I will also add it to new scenes as they are made.

Cheers and thanks again for the support!

Release Notes 0.6.4:

Features:

Added voice acting to the player and the imp.

They all have 5 tiers of arousal sounds, based on the intensity of the scene.

Each of these sounds change depending on your muscle stat (4 tiers for the player, 3 for the imp).

This results to over 150 uniques sounds.

The player can choose between two voices in character creation.

Action sounds are also applied to certain scenes.

Sounds have been added to over 160 passages. This includes:

-The intro

-Echo's merge scenes

-Imp's encounter scenes

-Imp's servant path

-Imp's master path

-Imp's invasion of Nyx's realm

-Torgar's encounter scenes

-Torgar's path of the embrace

-Torgar's redemption path

-Lakkos encounter scenes

-Incubus transformation scenes

Bugfixes:

Fixed the selection of scene variants that could ignore certain ranges of stats.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.6.3 but you can now restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves!

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://gumroad.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/