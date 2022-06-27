Bug fixes and new features

It became known to me that there is some bugs with the videos being shown. I did some small changes that seem to work. Please tell me if it doesn't, but from what it seems, it is a GPU driver bug I can't do much.

Added the option to skip the tutorial/intro video. This is mostly for people replaying the game or people who don't want to watch the video.

Added sprite animations to the enemies.

Made the battles and the animations faster.