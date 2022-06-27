 Skip to content

Via Mortis update for 27 June 2022

Bug fixes and new features

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It became known to me that there is some bugs with the videos being shown. I did some small changes that seem to work. Please tell me if it doesn't, but from what it seems, it is a GPU driver bug I can't do much.

Added the option to skip the tutorial/intro video. This is mostly for people replaying the game or people who don't want to watch the video.

Added sprite animations to the enemies.

Made the battles and the animations faster.

Hopefully fixed the video bug fully for people with different hardware by adding a small check before playing to make sure it doesn't happen.

