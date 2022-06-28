Release 1.0.3 out now!

Hello!

Our third update since release is now available for download! It includes the final version of Ottava, watch them react to the music, your actions and don't let it destabilize! We also updated the bend system to allow for more complex moves when bending two notes at the same time. We also have a new free song to play Flynguin Station! Available under the Music Collaboration collection pack.

Full Change Log

Ottava has reached their final form!

Added new song Flynguin Station - Main Theme. You can find it under Music Collaboration pack.

Updated the Bend Note System

--- Note meteors can now instruct note bends to be independantly. Previously, simultaneous bends could only be bent in the same direction.

--- This allows for more freedom in designing tracks and player movement

--- Bends now occupy 8 channels. Bends A use channels 4 to 7. Bends B use channels 8 to 11,

Updated Dota 2 - Main Theme track to use new bend system.

Updated Paragon - Main Theme track to use new bend system.

Updated Baron Carta - Out of Time track.

Collection Buttons now are always visible while choosing a song to play. There is no need to go Back after clicking on a song to change to another Collection pack.

Ottava now reacts to your star rating at the end of the song.

Adjusted animations for Ottava

Adjusted animations for Hexagon Screen.

Other minor fixes and adjustments.

We are currently working on a more significant update, which can't yet reveale a date. We howveer expect to do small releases before it to change various systems and update current tracks.

Some of the content we are working on is new music, a new world, and a new note type. Follow us on [Discord](www.discord.gg/NvS2NBqVXw) or Social media to be up to date!

Have you checked out our guide on Custom Songs yet? We'd love to play your music!



Have a blast!