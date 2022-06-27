 Skip to content

Them's Fightin' Herds update for 27 June 2022

Hotfix - Netcode Stability

Hotfix - Netcode Stability

27 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we've reverted a portion of the new netcode introduced in 3.0 (which prepares for console crossplay). This should fix many of the disconnects and stability issues players have been experiencing online. We'll continue to develop the new netcode and rerelease the console crossplay version after we're sure it's ready to replace our previous netcode.

In addition, we've fixed an issue that was causing laggy match quality between Linux/Mac and Windows players.

