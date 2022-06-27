Hotfix - Netcode Stability

In this update, we've reverted a portion of the new netcode introduced in 3.0 (which prepares for console crossplay). This should fix many of the disconnects and stability issues players have been experiencing online. We'll continue to develop the new netcode and rerelease the console crossplay version after we're sure it's ready to replace our previous netcode.

In addition, we've fixed an issue that was causing laggy match quality between Linux/Mac and Windows players.