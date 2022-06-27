Refinement and New Roadmap!

Hello Outrunners,
I bring you even more fixes and QOL changes!
Here's a list:
- AI now disables collisions when reset for a short period.
- Green light animation adjusted.
- Aggressive collisions with AI should be toned down now.
- Uneven track for endless now fixed, shouldn't have anymore issues when passing through biomes now!
- Select player 1 and 2 now has cool animated font to make it more obvious.
- UI is always selected now even when you click off of it.
- First person cockpit timer added laps text.
- More obvious first person UI for cars.
- Cars now check shift before letting go of clutch.
- Score UI hides on game finish.
- Cars have softer suspension should be less bumpy in first person/VR now!
- UI selections now highlight instead of darken!
- Press any key to start does not affect the main menu selection anymore.
- Menu navigation fully fleshed out now for controller/keyboard. You should be able to navigate everything now.
- The Benefactor's "The Grid" Supercharge ability no longer stops you dead, you now carry momentum when you teleport.
- Endless achievements are now functional.
- UI pause menu moving incorrectly fixed.
- Your configurations for races/endless/time attack now stay persistent over play sessions.
- Shuffle now works (for real this time) for user music.
- Wide/ultrawide support for duo play added.
- AI should now be smarter drivers.
- VR Mode should now be more optimised.
- Controller rebinds!
On top of that, here's a roadmap with all upcoming content:
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/867840393147056129/991107676069187594/roadmap.png
Thanks once again for all your help and support in making Outmode a better game.
Stay rad.
Changed files in this update