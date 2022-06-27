Refinement and New Roadmap!

Share · View all patches · Build 9017051 · Last edited 27 June 2022 – 23:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Outrunners,

I bring you even more fixes and QOL changes!

Here's a list:

AI now disables collisions when reset for a short period.

Green light animation adjusted.

Aggressive collisions with AI should be toned down now.

Uneven track for endless now fixed, shouldn't have anymore issues when passing through biomes now!

Select player 1 and 2 now has cool animated font to make it more obvious.

UI is always selected now even when you click off of it.

First person cockpit timer added laps text.

More obvious first person UI for cars.

Cars now check shift before letting go of clutch.

Score UI hides on game finish.

Cars have softer suspension should be less bumpy in first person/VR now!

UI selections now highlight instead of darken!

Press any key to start does not affect the main menu selection anymore.

Menu navigation fully fleshed out now for controller/keyboard. You should be able to navigate everything now.

The Benefactor's "The Grid" Supercharge ability no longer stops you dead, you now carry momentum when you teleport.

Endless achievements are now functional.

UI pause menu moving incorrectly fixed.

Your configurations for races/endless/time attack now stay persistent over play sessions.

Shuffle now works (for real this time) for user music.

Wide/ultrawide support for duo play added.

AI should now be smarter drivers.

VR Mode should now be more optimised.

Controller rebinds!

On top of that, here's a roadmap with all upcoming content:

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/867840393147056129/991107676069187594/roadmap.png

Thanks once again for all your help and support in making Outmode a better game.

Stay rad.