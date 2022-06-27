 Skip to content

Outmode update for 27 June 2022

Refinement and New Roadmap!

Share · View all patches · Build 9017051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Outrunners,

I bring you even more fixes and QOL changes!

Here's a list:
  • AI now disables collisions when reset for a short period.
  • Green light animation adjusted.
  • Aggressive collisions with AI should be toned down now.
  • Uneven track for endless now fixed, shouldn't have anymore issues when passing through biomes now!
  • Select player 1 and 2 now has cool animated font to make it more obvious.
  • UI is always selected now even when you click off of it.
  • First person cockpit timer added laps text.
  • More obvious first person UI for cars.
  • Cars now check shift before letting go of clutch.
  • Score UI hides on game finish.
  • Cars have softer suspension should be less bumpy in first person/VR now!
  • UI selections now highlight instead of darken!
  • Press any key to start does not affect the main menu selection anymore.
  • Menu navigation fully fleshed out now for controller/keyboard. You should be able to navigate everything now.
  • The Benefactor's "The Grid" Supercharge ability no longer stops you dead, you now carry momentum when you teleport.
  • Endless achievements are now functional.
  • UI pause menu moving incorrectly fixed.
  • Your configurations for races/endless/time attack now stay persistent over play sessions.
  • Shuffle now works (for real this time) for user music.
  • Wide/ultrawide support for duo play added.
  • AI should now be smarter drivers.
  • VR Mode should now be more optimised.
  • Controller rebinds!

On top of that, here's a roadmap with all upcoming content:

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/867840393147056129/991107676069187594/roadmap.png

Thanks once again for all your help and support in making Outmode a better game.

Stay rad.

