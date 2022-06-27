Major content and structure update for Rising Spire: Prelude

The time has come to turn Rising Spire: Prelude from proof of concept into an actual demo.

It's been a long journey since the Prelude came to Steam - since then, we have launched a successful Kickstarter campaign, attended our very first in-person convention as game devs at LvL Up Expo 2022, and we shaped Rising Spire into more and more of the JRPG we set to create.

We took a step back and looked at how far we've come from the launch of the Prelude to what Rising Spire looks like today and figured it's time to level the two together so that the players get a chance to experience the true feel of the game.

This is not a patch notes article, so we won't go into all the technical details, but this is an overview of the biggest changes:

Updated and redesigned maps

Visuals glow-up

New dialogue

New features and mechanics

Bottom line, we're updating the Prelude so that it's a more accurate representation of Rising Spire, as well as a cleaner, more intuitive experience for the players. We definitely hope you enjoy it!

All the love,