 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Spire: Prelude update for 27 June 2022

Major content and structure update for Rising Spire: Prelude

Share · View all patches · Build 9016817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has come to turn Rising Spire: Prelude from proof of concept into an actual demo.

It's been a long journey since the Prelude came to Steam - since then, we have launched a successful Kickstarter campaign, attended our very first in-person convention as game devs at LvL Up Expo 2022, and we shaped Rising Spire into more and more of the JRPG we set to create.

We took a step back and looked at how far we've come from the launch of the Prelude to what Rising Spire looks like today and figured it's time to level the two together so that the players get a chance to experience the true feel of the game.

This is not a patch notes article, so we won't go into all the technical details, but this is an overview of the biggest changes:

  • Updated and redesigned maps
  • Visuals glow-up
  • New dialogue
  • New features and mechanics

Bottom line, we're updating the Prelude so that it's a more accurate representation of Rising Spire, as well as a cleaner, more intuitive experience for the players. We definitely hope you enjoy it!

All the love,

  • LFB Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702511
  • Loading history…
Depot 1702514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link