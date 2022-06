Patch Notes:

Added a new map : Elven Ruins

Added a new Faction : Elves

Elves roster: Elf Duelist Elf Shieldmaster Elf Swordmaster Elf Guard Elf Archer



This is only part 1 of the update. Part 2 will add another faction and map, and should come out very soon, but still needed some polish. So I thought I'd release the Elves now, rather than make you wait for the full package.