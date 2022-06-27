Version 1.0.8 Update

Hi, everyone! It's been a fun couple weeks since Downpurr was released. Maybe a little overwhelming, but seeing the interest and feedback has been wonderful! I noted some things that could have been tweaked, so I've updated the game to 1.0.8, the first post-launch update. And to go along with the update, I've added several new hat styles for you to buy ingame! Alternate hat styles persist across your save files, so once you buy it once, you can use it even if you start a new game!

Here's a list of all the changes to the game:

Added an option to disable controller stick input (this was affecting dpad input on certain controllers, so now you can just disable the stick if you need to!)

Fixed some visual effects that were messed up when playing on some non-default visual settings

Removed a prompt to "skip" a cutscene that wasn't meant to be skippable

Increased spell #3's damage slightly

Edited wording in a couple places to be clearer

Added five new hat styles

That's all for now! Thank you for supporting Downpurr :3