 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 27 June 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4386a

Share · View all patches · Build 9016667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Fixed bug in the format_colums method, used in the iwlist command, which included spaces in an incompatible format, causing problems if text with these spaces was copied and pasted in arguments of programs such as aireplay, preventing its execution.

  • A notification is sent to the player if the Coin object has been obtained when using the blockchain.get_coin method from scripting.

  • A notification is not shown if an identical one is already being shown at that moment.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9016667
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link