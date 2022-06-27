[Nightly] Update v0.8.4386a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug in the format_colums method, used in the iwlist command, which included spaces in an incompatible format, causing problems if text with these spaces was copied and pasted in arguments of programs such as aireplay, preventing its execution.
-
A notification is sent to the player if the Coin object has been obtained when using the blockchain.get_coin method from scripting.
-
A notification is not shown if an identical one is already being shown at that moment.
Changed depots in nightly branch