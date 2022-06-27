Multiplayer Public Beta Update: Version 1.4.14

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update for the Multiplayer Public Beta includes support for more scenarios, along with bug fixes for problems reported by you, the players. Thanks for sending in your feedback, it's an essential part of getting multiplayer ready for everyone.

If you'd like to join the public beta, visit our website to learn all the details.

Three scenarios from Branch & Claw are now playable in multiplayer:

Ward the Shores and Rituals of the Destroying Flame have been updated to use a new button on your Spirit summary panel. Use this button to play a Power card face-down as a Warding Pattern or to add a Flame Marker at the appropriate times.

Second Wave can be played from the end of game screen if all players in the game agree. As in single-player, it will proceed through additional end-game steps before allowing you to choose new Spirits and proceed to the next game.

We are continuing to work on various areas to streamline multiplayer gameplay by reducing voting and allowing simultaneous choices for different players, where possible. If you see a specific problem, please report it in-game when you see it and we can look into it. That will be more helpful to us than general requests for streamlining.

Keep track of our development progress on the public beta Trello board. Please note that several items are still in development and are not yet available:

Powers Long Forgotten scenario is not yet playable in multiplayer

In-game invites via URL/Discord

While forgetting a Power card during the Spirit Phase, other players are temporarily blocked from taking actions.

Other notable improvements & fixes in this update: