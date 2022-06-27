Traitors in Salem Patch B.1.13

Hey Traitors!

Today's patch brings some QoL improvements, new killing/dying sounds, and several bug fixes! Check out the full notes below to see all the changes.

New Features

• Killing and dying sounds added (first pass).

Improvements

• Improved the autosizing of the Shuffle button text in the Dispel Magic minigame to better support localization.

• To avoid extremely long upper case player names, updating the player name in Customization will now count every upper case letter as two characters towards the character limit of 20.

• Added a Submit button next to the Customization name panel as some people would change their name and then close the panel without pressing enter. This makes it more obvious the name needs to be submitted before it can take affect.

• Setting in-game player name in Customization to blank will now reset the player back to using default skin name.

• Barkskin shield effect icon will now show in Discussion player buttons.

• Minor layout improvements on Discussion screen buttons to reduce potential overlapping of elements.

• Lowered the highest point of the Townie Ghosts on end game screen to prevent running off the top of the screen.

• Added more task types to the Quest Board to ensure more variety when pulling new quests.

• Reworded the message received by Town players when a Traitor casts a Displace spell to make it more applicable when received by a ghost.

• Synchronized the bell ringing sound with the cinematic.

• Added temporary sound effects to regular kill and final kill cinematics to add drama pending final sound effects.

• Removed Pirate’s peg leg sound until we obtain a better sound file.

• Additional sound effects added.

Bug Fixes

• Resizing the game from windowed to full screen will no longer display black bars at the sides or top of the screen.

• Updated Illusionist role card text to mention using the secondary button.

• Updated Disguiser role card text to mention using the secondary button.

• Fixed overlapping text on long role names in extended Role Card.

• Fixed some issues with Classic Mode’s Role Deck Viewer.

• The Extended role card in Role Deck Viewer will no longer show a blank card upon the first open of role deck.

• The Confuse spell effect icon is now removed from a character when they are killed, rather than showing the effect icon on the corpse and/or ghost.

• The Confuse spell effect icon will no longer fall off from players that leave line-of-sight and return.

• Fixed issue in the Dispel Magic minigame where clicking either of the bottom 2 tiles above the Shuffle button triggered a shuffle.

• Using a Telescope as a ghost in a Capture The Flag game will no longer leave you stuck on a black screen when you respawn.

• Fixed Gravedigger quest to say Thomas on both the NPC nametag and the Quest dialog.

• Fixed the acceptable in-game name maximum characters to sixteen and synced client and server length checking.

• Fixed several non-crashing exceptions.