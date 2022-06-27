Update #2 - Ambush Encounters!

Version 0.70.1 Release Notes

The focus of this update was to address some key feedback we received regarding the difficulty of the game: Many players felt it was unfair when the AI randomly got the first turn and decimated your carefully managed forces without a chance to influence the outcome. To remedy this, I spotlighted the problem on our Steam discussions to give everyone a chance to weigh in. Then, I implemented a fun solution based on your feedback. This is how we do community-driven development at D20Studios :)

New Feature: Ambush Encounters replaces AI randomly getting the first turn with a fun new event that provides player choice and additional challenges. Full details here.

replaces AI randomly getting the first turn with a fun new event that provides player choice and additional challenges. Full details here. New Card: Necromancer Staff can be cast as a Void spell and also found as a satchel card. Shout out to player RedMattis for suggesting it. Also note: I know you want to see permanent equipment updates, but that will require some more design considerations (ex: ability to remove equipment) so for now, here's the card I promised I'd implement as a sign we're at least heading in the right direction.

Necromancer Staff can be cast as a Void spell and also found as a satchel card. Shout out to player RedMattis for suggesting it. Also note: I know you want to see permanent equipment updates, but that will require some more design considerations (ex: ability to remove equipment) so for now, here's the card I promised I'd implement as a sign we're at least heading in the right direction. QoL Fix: Implemented players' request to have the "Esc" key back out submenus and prompts. The Esc key will still open/close the settings menu at the title screen and main game screens. I’ve also made it so you can open the settings menu at anytime using the F10 key. We’re planning support for a full keyboard hotkey remap in a future release, but I wanted to address this immediate request as quickly as possible.

Implemented players' request to have the "Esc" key back out submenus and prompts. The Esc key will still open/close the settings menu at the title screen and main game screens. I’ve also made it so you can open the settings menu at anytime using the F10 key. We’re planning support for a full keyboard hotkey remap in a future release, but I wanted to address this immediate request as quickly as possible. QoL Fix: Implemented a "Lore Tracking" system so it's easier to find all of the lore in the world. You can mouse over any map cell. If there is lore hidden there (or lore that was dropped and not picked up) it will indicate (Lore) in the cell title.

Implemented a "Lore Tracking" system so it's easier to find all of the lore in the world. You can mouse over any map cell. If there is lore hidden there (or lore that was dropped and not picked up) it will indicate (Lore) in the cell title. QoL Fix: Made it so that you can open your deck/satchel/discard pile at any time so that you can see what's in your deck when you get the "Choose a Card" prompt.

Made it so that you can open your deck/satchel/discard pile at any time so that you can see what's in your deck when you get the "Choose a Card" prompt. QoL Fix: Added a "Reset Stats" button per the request of @PluckyHero and others as there was previously no other way to delete the save file (our cloud save was apparently "too good" at keeping you from losing your progress, lol)

Added a "Reset Stats" button per the request of @PluckyHero and others as there was previously no other way to delete the save file (our cloud save was apparently "too good" at keeping you from losing your progress, lol) QoL Fix: Added an in-game link to the online guidebook we created for Summoners Fate at the request of @Jinsaku, @YuraConst and other community members who requested it. The guidebook is currently only in English for now, but we plan to update it in the future with new graphics, table of contents, etc.

Added an in-game link to the online guidebook we created for Summoners Fate at the request of @Jinsaku, @YuraConst and other community members who requested it. The guidebook is currently only in English for now, but we plan to update it in the future with new graphics, table of contents, etc. Fixed bug where the game would freeze at "Loading Assets 100%" when starting the game on M1 Macs. M1 Mac users can now play the game without having to use Rosetta.

where the game would freeze at "Loading Assets 100%" when starting the game on M1 Macs. M1 Mac users can now play the game without having to use Rosetta. Fixed bug where enemies might not drop enough skeleton keys to unlock all the chests and doors within the world.

where enemies might not drop enough skeleton keys to unlock all the chests and doors within the world. Fixed bug that prevented searched objects containing lore from rewarding the player with the lore scroll.

that prevented searched objects containing lore from rewarding the player with the lore scroll. Fixed bug that prevented the boss key from being dropped. ( Note: this fix only applies to new adventures or chapters started after this update. My sincere apologies to those who had to abandon a run because of this.)

that prevented the boss key from being dropped. ( this fix only applies to new adventures or chapters started after this update. My sincere apologies to those who had to abandon a run because of this.) Fixed bug where defeating an enemy currently under your mind control powers prevented them from dropping rewards they were carrying.

where defeating an enemy currently under your mind control powers prevented them from dropping rewards they were carrying. Fixed bug where being defeated on the bandit blockade encounter and using a retry would remove the event.

where being defeated on the bandit blockade encounter and using a retry would remove the event. Fixed bug where "TypeError: Error #1009 at controller.prompts::HM_PromptAnimation$/formatTextForPromptTarget()" is thrown because the prompt target is the player and it's attempting to split "name, title" and the player's username contains a comma but nothing after the comma. Thank you "s,"!

where "TypeError: Error #1009 at controller.prompts::HM_PromptAnimation$/formatTextForPromptTarget()" is thrown because the prompt target is the player and it's attempting to split "name, title" and the player's username contains a comma but nothing after the comma. Thank you "s,"! Fixed bug where rapidly buying cards from the shop could throw an exception (the game was trying to render an empty card slot as a card).

where rapidly buying cards from the shop could throw an exception (the game was trying to render an empty card slot as a card). Fixed bug where a null exception is thrown for "update unit scale" while scrolling through card list to customize your starting deck.

where a null exception is thrown for "update unit scale" while scrolling through card list to customize your starting deck. Fixed bug typo in "Orc, Chieftan" should be spelled "Orc, Chieftain".

typo in "Orc, Chieftan" should be spelled "Orc, Chieftain". Fixed bug where Enrage spell could be cast on an injured enemy.

where Enrage spell could be cast on an injured enemy. Fixed bug where Blizzard was not dealing ice damage.

where Blizzard was not dealing ice damage. Fixed bug in the French translation of "End Turn" prompt where it showed placeholders instead of the appropriate translation to indicate units with moves remaining or spells that can be cast.

