Version 0.5550920352

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in the line of sight shader that could cause partial see-through-walls given some wall types (especially those in act 3) in combination with a high sensor range.

🎯 [Bug fix] Solids (e.g., pillars) can no longer spawn on portals or chests.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause item icons to overlap header text in item tooltips when using a large font scale.