New Hotfix! v002.0H02 and Plans for next bigger update.

Here's what I fixed for now:
-
Added the percieved temperature back into the HUD (Bottom right, it indicates the temp you feel.)
-
Holding right mouse button will allow you to hunch again, if you have your hatchet equipped it allows you to chop higher and lower instead of the fixed height.
-
The Third Person Active cam is set correctly now (I hope 😛) So the picking up in the beginning around the cabin is easier now.
-
Maybe a bit mor ei forgot about..
Little Teaser guys:
Next bigger update (hopefully at the beginning of next month) will bring:
- Swimming
- Better rivers and lakes.
- I will look at the temperature and make them more realistic
- Give you a "way" to manage your perceived temp better.
- A first part of a whole new area to explore.
- Depending on the amount of time it takes I might even add an option to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. But again this depends on the amount of time implementation takes.
Changed files in this update