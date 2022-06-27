 Skip to content

Yosemite Forest Ranger update for 27 June 2022

New Hotfix! v002.0H02 and Plans for next bigger update.

Build 9016335

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what I fixed for now:

  • Added the percieved temperature back into the HUD (Bottom right, it indicates the temp you feel.)

  • Holding right mouse button will allow you to hunch again, if you have your hatchet equipped it allows you to chop higher and lower instead of the fixed height.

  • The Third Person Active cam is set correctly now (I hope 😛) So the picking up in the beginning around the cabin is easier now.

  • Maybe a bit mor ei forgot about..

Little Teaser guys:
Next bigger update (hopefully at the beginning of next month) will bring:

  • Swimming
  • Better rivers and lakes.
  • I will look at the temperature and make them more realistic
  • Give you a "way" to manage your perceived temp better.
  • A first part of a whole new area to explore.
  • Depending on the amount of time it takes I might even add an option to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. But again this depends on the amount of time implementation takes.
