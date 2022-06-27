Version 1.0.5 - Controller fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9016322 · Last edited 27 June 2022 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everybody!

People have reported that controller issues persisted in the previous release.

Since then we investigated thoroughly and found that Switch Pro and DualShock 4 controllers in particular didn't work as expected.

This was probably the case for other gamepads as well.

With this patch we hope to finally address all those issues: from the tests we have made with some select users, everything seems to work as expected.

We have also added a few bindings to facilitate controller-only menu navigation:

Menu buttons are now navigable using the D-Pad

Keyboard keys Q/E and Gamepad's shoulder buttons/triggers (L/R) will change the selected car/level in the menu

Pressing Start will advance to the next screen

Pressing Select will bring you to the options menu when you are in the car selection screen

Gamepad's A button (for Xbox, B for Switch and Cross for Playstation) will act as the "Confirm" button

Gamepad's B button (for Xbox, A for Switch and Circle for Playstation) will act as the "Cancel" button. It will bring you back to the previous menu or close the game in the first menu screen

Gamepad's X button (for Xbox, Y for Switch and Square for Playstation) in the car selection screen will bring you to the car dealer screen

We have also updated the loading screen with new generic button icons, so that Switch/DS4 controller users don't get confused.

Patch notes for 1.0.5 (Jun 27 2022)

Fixes

Fixed wrong title screen colors

Fixed rivals' rear-lights rendering

Fixed issues with PS4 and Switch controllers

Changed controls explanation screen buttons

Enhanced menu navigation

That's all for now!

**

Keep racing!

**