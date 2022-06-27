New Content Update!

Hello,

We have released another update adding in a big new feature: negative levels! This means you now have the choice of either going up the ladders and going to higher levels or down trapdoors and lower levels.

Negative levels are significantly harder than normal levels. They have a very distorted theme and are very dangerous. Entities spawn much faster and there is a higher amount of maximum entities per floor. Any entity can spawn without theme restrictions.

In line with the "distorted" nature of the levels, some themes and your surroundings will have a different appearance. Every single entity also has different behaviors and their appearance is randomly distorted. For example, their limbs may be randomly different sizes, and the pitch of their screams are also randomly shifted.

In other words, in the negative levels, every entity you come across can look and sound slightly different each time as their bodies are malformed and disfigured.

There is also a new leaderboard for the "lowest" level reached in the negative levels. There is also an achievement for entering the negative levels.

The negative levels are NOT recommended for new players!

As usual, there will be another update in a week adding a new level and entity and we will focus on some bug fixes too. We are aware that some people seem to still be experiencing "invisible entities" still so that will be fixed.

Cheers!