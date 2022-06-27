The Wastes Update Released

Hello everyone! Hope you're enjoying the current Steam Summer Sale. We have a patch for you all that will address some bugs.

General bug fixes:

Fixed that the Rouge Snapper did not un-zoom when reloading

Fixed that on some occasions, players cannot change the level when the intermission screen is up

Fixed that the ammo crate would never close during normal game-play

Fixed weapon layering on the spawn menu

Fixed being able to save/test a mission without any valid spawn points

Minor rendering fixes to Plague, moved some graffiti around

Minor speed boost for the ropes

Minor improvements in the engine, especially with the way item their pulse effect is drawn

Misc precaching fixes

Additions, or other changes:

Added option for crouch toggle, check the controls menu (the cvar is cl_crouch_toggle)

More precise mouse sensitivity settings. You can now do 1/10th increments.

Adjusted spawn ammo to make the Extra Ammo option more significant

The demo has been updated to contain most of these fixes as well, wherever they may apply.

We'll be making more changes the coming days to address all of your feedback that you're leaving on the Steam Forums, as well as our IRC - which you can join via the game's builtin chat.

Thank you all for your support!