The Wastes Update Released

Hello everyone! Hope you're enjoying the current Steam Summer Sale. We have a patch for you all that will address some bugs.
General bug fixes:
- Fixed that the Rouge Snapper did not un-zoom when reloading
- Fixed that on some occasions, players cannot change the level when the intermission screen is up
- Fixed that the ammo crate would never close during normal game-play
- Fixed weapon layering on the spawn menu
- Fixed being able to save/test a mission without any valid spawn points
- Minor rendering fixes to Plague, moved some graffiti around
- Minor speed boost for the ropes
- Minor improvements in the engine, especially with the way item their pulse effect is drawn
- Misc precaching fixes
Additions, or other changes:
- Added option for crouch toggle, check the controls menu (the cvar is cl_crouch_toggle)
- More precise mouse sensitivity settings. You can now do 1/10th increments.
- Adjusted spawn ammo to make the Extra Ammo option more significant
The demo has been updated to contain most of these fixes as well, wherever they may apply.
We'll be making more changes the coming days to address all of your feedback that you're leaving on the Steam Forums, as well as our IRC - which you can join via the game's builtin chat.
Thank you all for your support!
- Vera Visions
Changed files in this update